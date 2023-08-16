Reading results dip against state average
When it came to science and math test scores this spring, Hampshire County ranked above the state averages – but trailed behind when it came to reading.
In the 2022-2023 summative testing in each of the three subjects, Hampshire County students clocked in within a couple percentage points of the state average, according to county-by-county data the West Virginia Department of Education released last week.
The numbers compile the results from the General Summative Assessment that students in third grade through 11th grade took at the end of last school year.
Overall, Hampshire students improved in all three subject areas compared to last year’s data.
The percentage of students proficient in math based on 2021-22 data was about 33%, while this year, that number jumped to 37%.
Hampshire’s math scores this year placed them at 15th in the state for the subject, and squarely above the state average of 35%.
When it came to reading (ELA), Hampshire County did improve from last year’s 40% – this year, that number bumped up to 42% proficiency.
While reading scores here did improve, Hampshire County still fell short of the state average – which was an overall 44% proficiency – placing them 23rd in the state for the subject.
Hampshire’s 2022-2023 science scores surpassed the state average; test scores revealed a 33% proficiency rate, while the state average measured in at 29%.
This year’s data shows a jump in the science proficiency rate; last year’s rate was 26%. Science-wise, Hampshire ranked at eighth in the state, trailing Wirt (34%) and notching just above Hancock.
Putnam County led the state for their math and reading scores (proficiency rates of 53% and 58%, respectively), with Monongalia County taking top position for science with a 43% rate.
Proficiency rates varied by school in Hampshire County:
• Augusta Elementary: Math, 44%; Reading, 37%; Science, 32%.
• Romney Elementary: Math, 42%; Reading, 45%; Science, 36%.
• Slanesville Elementary: Math, 53%; Reading, 44%; Science, 36%
• Springfield-Green Spring Elementary: Math, 41%; Reading, 41%; Science, 36%
• Capon Bridge Elementary: Math, 55%; Reading, 50%; Science, 24%
• Capon Bridge Middle: Math, 33%; Reading, 39%; Science, 40%
• Romney Middle: Math, 32%; Reading, 41%; Science, 33%
• Hampshire High: Math, 19%; Reading, 46%; Science, 30%
For a complete summary of the 2022-2023 test results, proficiency rates and school-by-school information, visit the assessment summary dashboard on the Department of Education website at https://zoomwv.k12.wv.us/Dashboard/dashboard/7301.
There’s a drop-down menu to filter data by school year, district/county and school.
