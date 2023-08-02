It’s August, and school is less than a month away, with the official start of school beginning on the 21st. While parents and kids are gearing up for the classrooms, nutrition is often overlooked in the search for student success.
Hampshire County is again offering complimentary breakfast and lunch for all county students, and no application is necessary. Those who pack their lunches are also encouraged to try out the menu.
“Healthy eating and activity patterns are essential for students to achieve their full academic potential, full physical and mental growth, and lifelong health and wellbeing,” Director of Child Nutrition Amy Haines said.
In 2020, the USDA set school meal nutrition standards to ensure that schools offer students “the right balance of nutritious foods and beverages to support good health.” The department proposes limiting added sugars, requiring products that are primarily whole grain, allowing some fat-free/low-fat milk to be served in school meals with reasonable limits for added sugars, and gradually lowering the weekly sodium limit over several school years starting in 2025 and through 2029.
The Food Research & Action Center states that school meals play a critical role in student health, well-being and academic success. School meals also help with:
• alleviating food insecurity
• supporting good nutrition
• improving health outcomes
• boost learning
Haines said that providing healthy food options for students is a goal for Hampshire County School. The schools partnered with local producers such as Flying W Farms, Lost River Butcher, WV Harvest, Chico’s Bakery, Spring Valley Farms and Kilmer’s.
In working with local farmers, Haines said the aim is to provide locally sourced meats and vegetables “so schools can ensure that students are receiving the best quality products possible.”
The county has backpack programs and back-to-school bashes run by passionate volunteers and churches, which allow students and families in need to collect food and supplies.
Capon Bridge’s backpack program, the Capon Bridge United Women in Faith, served 104 kids between Capon Bridge’s elementary and middle schools last year. Judy Bowyer, who began the program in Capon Bridge, noticed the need when a student stuffed his socks with food so that he could give some to his brother. The program began with 37 kids in the 2010-11 school year but has grown since and even inspired others in the community to start their own programs.
Foods vary for each program, but families in need or those interested in helping can contact the following for details:
Augusta-Slanesville program: Linda Windle 304-359-1475
Capon Bridge program: Judy Bowyer 304-856-3320
Romney program: Sharon Saville 304-822-5863
Springfield-Green Spring program: 304-822-4317
The needs of each program vary, but monetary donations are encouraged so volunteers can purchase the correct nonperishable items.
The second year of the Hampshire County Backpack Drive will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Romney pool parking lot. Backpacks and water bottles will be handed out.
Additionally,
• Augusta Ruritans will coordinate a “stuff the bus” at all Hampshire County Family Dollar stores on Saturday, Aug. 3.
• From noon to 3 p.m., Springfield Assembly of God will hold its back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug.12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Living Waters of Capon Bridge is holding a back-to-school bash offering free school supplies, clothes, hygiene products and free haircuts on Sunday, Aug. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.