0323 backpack 1.JPG

Dorothy Kengla shows county commissioner Dave Cannon how to fill a bag for the Romney backpack program.

It’s August, and school is less than a month away, with the official start of school beginning on the 21st. While parents and kids are gearing up for the classrooms, nutrition is often overlooked in the search for student success.

Hampshire County is again offering complimentary breakfast and lunch for all county students, and no application is necessary. Those who pack their lunches are also encouraged to try out the menu.

