Sunday 8:30 p.m.
A heavy blanket of snow was dumped on Hampshire County today with current accumulations ranging from 5 to 7.5 inches. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday with an additional 3 to 5 inches of accumulation expected.
Slippery roads and hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes.
Hampshire County Schools have declared a Snow Day for Monday Feb. 1
