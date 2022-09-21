CAPON BRIDGE — The 13th annual Founders Day fest will finally set foot in Capon Bridge after the event took a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
“I think it would be fair to say that people are excited here,” said festival director Peg McMaster, finally escaping Covid’s cancellations.
The festival kicks off with the beloved “geezer rock” cover band Rain Crow on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department.
Saturday and Sunday will follow with historical presentations, more live music, kids’ entertainment and endless other activities for the family.
“The thing that is unique about the Capon Bridge Founders Day festival over many other of the festivals is that we do have history speakers,” McMaster pointed out.
These re-enactors will explore key historical moments from the French and Indian War and the Civil War.
On Saturday, Doug Riley will be impersonating the great author and humorist Mark Twain in his early years as he watched the 2nd half of the 19th century unfold.
Also on Saturday, Ashley Creek will make appearances designed to tell stories to young people about the life of a Chickasaw native. She will be located under the kid’s tent.
On Sunday, Don Teter, a professor from Fairmont University, will give an interactive historical performance of the renowned artist and author David Hunter Strother. A Martinsburg native, Strother was remembered as one of the most accomplished and diverse men in the then-new state of West Virginia.
For the folks who don’t dive deep into the local history, there are plenty of other amusements too.
Most notably, McMaster said, a lumberjack show would occur on Saturday.
“That’s a little bit unusual, we’ve had it for a few years now,” commented McMaster.
A hayride will be available Saturday and Sunday and there will be a kid’s tent that will hold a “petting zoo” of local farm animals to keep the kids entertained.
On Sunday, a cornhole tournament will come back for the 2nd year due to its popularity in 2019.
“This year we are having inflatables,” McMaster added, “We will have one for the little kids and one for the older kids.”
A BB and archery range, a car show and many other happenings are planned for the festival grounds this upcoming weekend.
McMaster reminded attendees that the designated parking areas are at Capon Bridge Elementary and Capon Bridge Middle. A free shuttle bus will be available to transport festivalgoers from the schools to the festival.
Oh, and the entire festival is family-friendly and free admission.
“I would say there’s an enthusiasm in town,” McMaster said in anticipation.
