ROMNEY — Anyone driving through Romney on Rt. 50 is met with an unfamiliar sight – the charred remains of the WVSDB Administration Building are gone. Completely gone.
That was phase 1, explained WVSDB Superintendent Clayton Burch, and it’s wrapping up officially now.
The removal of the structure’s remains began the last week of July. As far as the demolition project, Burch confirmed that the school was able to keep some of the bricks from the original structure.
“I know that everyone asks us about the bricks,” he said. “The contract did include keeping so many bricks…for every pallet, it’s $2,000 to keep them.”
That dollar amount is attached to the bricks because of the asbestos in the building.
“(The bricks) have to be clean and asbestos-free before we can give them away or make them free to the public,” Burch said. “The bricks are going through a cleaning process now; I’m actually having our facilities coordinator from the state do a walkthrough later this month to close out that project.”
Some of those building materials will be set aside for use in whatever memorial will go in the front yard for the historic Admin Building, and some will be reserved for community members who want them.
Phase 2 includes the design of the memorial, Burch said, but it’s a little bit more than that. The front of the school will get a total facelift – public parking, a new sign and entry to campus, a complete bus loop, and, of course, plans to memorialize the structure that was devastated by the fire earlier this year.
Burch added that the architect for phase 2 would be announced in the next week or so, and that this architect would work with school staff, alumni and students to design the memorial.
The front yard of the school will even have a process for electrical access as well, and wiring to the front entrance.
“I know in the past there was trouble with the electrical,” the superintendent added, “like putting up the Christmas decorations, and making sure it has adequate electrical outlets so we can use that space.”
The historic Romney structure was a total loss after a nearly all-day fire on Feb. 26. The building was empty at the time, and housed the school’s phone and Internet system. The demolition of the structure’s remains was set to be completed within 90 days, and the site was cleared in just under a month and a half.
