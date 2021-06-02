Now that the school bond call has cleared all its legal hurdles the time to start paying for it is just around the corner.
Voters approved the 10-year, $26 million bond last June. Since then, the School Building Authority and the attorney general have both signed off on the procedure and the school system’s lawyers negotiated the sale of the bonds.
When tax bills go out this summer — the treasurer’s office says around July 15 — the bond will apply not only to each property owner’s real estate, but also their personal property — cars, boats and other big-ticket items.
For businesses, that includes inventory as well as the buildings and land.
County Assessor Norma Wagoner noted that all owner-occupied housing in the county is Class II.
Businesses and rental property is either Class IV (inside the town limits of Romney or Capon Bridge) or Class III — everywhere else in the county. Their tax rate is double that of Class II.
State law provides that all property and personal property is assessed at 60% of its “true and actual” valuation, essentially what it would sell for.
So, for example a $100,000 house is assessed at $60,000 and a $25,000 car is assessed at $15,000.
The state, county, school system and 2 towns each have authority to levy property taxes. The schools have added the bond to their regular levy for the next 10 years.
In addition, voters have authorized levies to support the county’s 2 public libraries and 8 volunteer fire companies.
Each of those will appear as a line item on the tax bill.
Property values are determined by sales and statistics, Wagoner said. Vehicle values are determined by the NADA official car guide. Both values are as of July 1 of last year.
The levy rate for each taxing body is calculated against the assessed valuation (60% of actual) to determine this year’s bill.
The owners of that hypothetical $100,000 house will see an extra $104.52 on their tax bill this year along with another $52.26 for that hypothetical $25,000 car.
The 1st installment of property taxes are due by Sept. 1 and the rest must be paid by March 1 next year.
