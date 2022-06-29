Sentencing hearing in murder reveals family’s deep divide and grief
After nearly 3 hours of testimony last Wednesday, the 18-year-old was sentenced to the full 40 years in prison that a 2nd-degree murder conviction in West Virginia allows.
Holmes-Evans pled guilty in March to killing his cousin on a July night in 2020, putting a stolen handgun to Johnny’s head and firing a single fatal shot into him, then burying him in a shallow grave in the woods of the 20-acre compound in Hanging Rock that Austin called home.
“Johnny was a good kid,” the defendant said at his sentencing. “He was better than me.”
Between the time that Judge Carter Williams said “Let’s go on the record” to begin the hearing and when he pronounced sentence, members of the extended family spelled out details, accusations and emotions that have roiled their relationships for nearly 2 years.
Johnny and Austin were 2nd cousins. Johnny’s father, now in prison, and Austin’s mother are the children of a generation that includes 16 brothers and sisters.
Many were in the Romney courtroom last week or connected to the proceedings via Microsoft Teams.
In the back corner sat Austin’s parents, Steve Holmes and Denise Holmes-Evans, and their other 5 children.
Austin, 5-foot-9, 164 pounds and his curls buzzed off, sat manacled in an orange jail jumpsuit between his attorneys Dan James and Craig Manford.
Prosecutor Rebecca Miller was accompanied by Sheriff Nathan Sions, who was chief deputy when the investigation began.
The story told by Austin’s parents were telling.
Steve Holmes talked of meeting the much younger Denise Evans in 2002, moving here from D.C. to develop a property in Hanging Rock, at the western foot of Cooper Mountain.
There they were raising their 6 children, Austin the eldest. Denise, who had taught college English before, was homeschooling the kids.
The 20-acre property included 5 houses, Steve said. He lived in the 6,000-square-foot “lodge,” but in 2020 Denise moved into one of the other houses.
Steve’s mother was in another house; his in-laws also lived on the property. One house was a rental.
Steve said he loved his wife, despite their separation and obvious differences.
“I’m a Trump Republican,” he proclaimed, “and she’s a Black Lives Matter liberal.”
Austin was enrolled at Hampshire High School his freshman year, but not until November, a move that Steve said probably hurt his son. Austin quickly got in a fight and was suspended.
That led to the teen being sent to Hartford, Conn., to stay with Johnny and his foster parents, Angel and Janis Jaquez.
There, Steve said, Austin flourished, making the A honor roll, playing football in the fall and then impressing his wrestling coach in winter.
But the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 changed everything.
Austin was coming home — “We wanted to see him for his birthday” — and Johnny came with him.
Janis Jaquez later testified that Johnny’s stay was originally only for 2 weeks, but then it kept getting extended.
The cousins were close, Steve said.
“Austin is closer to Johnny than Austin is to West,” Steve said he told Denise at one point, referring to their 2nd son.
Troubling incidents began occurring.
Austin and Johnny moved from sleeping at Steve’s house to Denise’s when he confronted them about late-night charges on his credit card for porn.
Some teenagers he hired to work on the compound introduced Austin to marijuana, which particularly angered Denise, Steve testified.
All his kids had iPads, Steve said, and Austin insisted Johnny get one.
Then came that fatal day.
“There’s really no good outcome here,” Steve said. “Austin lost his freedom. Johnny has lost his life.”
Denise was sobbing as she took the stand to read a statement she prepared. In it she described the bad decisions made, not just by Austin, but by herself, her now ex-husband and the family around them.
“I was mad at Steven Holmes and he was mad at me,” she said, pointing to $10,000 he spent divorcing her and the $7,000 she spent defending herself — money, she said, that could have been better spent defending their son and their property.
(Angel and Janis Jaquez are suing Steve and Denise Holmes-Evans civilly for wrongful death.)
“Austin is my son,” Denise declared. “He is not a monster. He focused on the wrongs that were done to him.”
His grandmother, Alma Snyder, admonished Austin. “You were going to make something good with your life,” she reminded him. “God help you with your dream.”
For his part, Austin allocated — the legal term for explaining his action and reaction now — fairly quickly.
“I betrayed you; I betrayed my family,” he said.
Sheriff Sions said Austin showed “a lack of remorse,” a point also made by relatives called by the prosecution to testify as victims.
Janis Jaquez blamed Austin not only for the death of Johnny, but also of her 27-year-old son Jared last September.
“You killed him,” she said.
She was followed by aunts, uncles and cousins, each unveiling anger and loss. Some read statements from other relatives.
From Beatrice Adams, Janis’s sister: “Johnny developed a relationship with every member of the family … There is no way the family will get closure.”
From Catherine Hazan, Beatrice’s niece: “Austin went to work on Sunday after he murdered Johnny … He is a cold-blooded murderer.”
From Sonia DeCruz, Angel’s sister: “Johnny’s life was brutally taken from us at the hands of Austin Evans-Holmes, someone he trusted.”
From James Adams, Janis’s brother: “There is no justice for Johnny. Justice for Johnny is Johnny growing up and reaching his full potential as a man.”
Finally Johnny’s foster father, Angel Jaquez, took the stand, speaking in a measured voice, thanking the prosecutor and investigators, then talking about the son he had taken over raising.
“He was the happiest guy and he projected that onto others,” Angel said.
He quietly turned his hurt and incredulity toward Austin, talking about walking in on the youngster during the frantic weeklong search for the missing Johnny.
“Could you believe the gun that killed Johnny was under that couch he was sitting on?” Angel wondered from the witness stand.
“For all practical purposes, you have destroyed us, me, my family.”
