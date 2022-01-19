ROMNEY — The town is preparing to ask the state for home rule authority in 5 areas.
Attorney Logan Mantz outlined the proposal to the Town Council last week, adding 3 items to 2 that he had presented to the council in December.
Home rule gives a town the size of Romney authority in specific areas that go beyond those established for municipalities in state code.
For instance, 1 of the requests Romney will make is to allow it to establish a development authority with as few as 5 members on the board. State law requires 12, but for small towns like Romney finding 12 can be difficult.
The other item Mantz had told the council about in December would allow the town to write direct citations, speeding up a process that can take weeks now.
Instead of 1st issuing a warning for hazards to public health, structure and nuisance violations, town officers could make on-the-spot citations, Mantz said.
The new areas of authority the town will likely seek are:
• Disposition of public property, whether real estate or physical items, without going through a public auction. The town would still have to publish notice of intent to dispose of the items worth over $1,000.
• Designate specific areas of the town for development and take out bonds to improve them that would be repaid by taxes only on those areas. It’s called tax increment financing.
“If we have a project that’s a good candidate for this then we’ll have the authority in place,” Mantz said.
• Regulate feral cats as a health and safety hazard. It would allow the town to either regulate the problem itself or contract out the service.
The Town Council did not vote on the proposal at the Jan. 10 meeting. A public hearing must be held 1st and that can only come 30 days after public notice is published.
The schedule will push the town to move the February council meeting from Feb. 14 to Feb. 22, with the public hearing at 6 and the 1st reading of the ordinance at 7.
Then, the March meeting will be held a week early, March 7 instead of March 14, to allow the application to be submitted 30 days before the state’s home rule board meets in April.
In other business:
• The council discussed at length the cost, necessity and benefit of hiring Mantz full-time as a grant writer. No action was taken.
• Mayor Beverly Keadle was authorized to apply for grants for the old state school barn and for a storm sewer project on Birch Lane.
• Keadle reminded council members that 5 of their 6 seats are up for election this year and filing runs through Jan. 29. Only Duncan Hott remains in office past June 30. Town Recorder is also on the ballot.
• Hott attended his 1st council meeting in 4 months, via phone. o
