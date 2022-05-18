ROMNEY — The stage is calling, and this summer, through the Hampshire County Arts Council, students here will have a chance to answer, showing off their acting chops as a part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s international tour.
Little ol’ Romney is a stop on the organization’s tour this summer for a week in July, and Hampshire County students in grades 1 through 12 will be able to gain stage experience, performing under the guidance of 2 professional actors and directors.
During the week of July 18-23, Anna Luczynski (a recent Oklahoma City University grad with experience in all areas of theatre) and Dorothy Jo Oberfoell (a Viterbo University theatre graduate) will touch down in Romney, bringing with them a set, lights, costumes and props, almost completely ready to put on a show.
All they’ll need is a cast.
It’ll be a whirlwind week, explained Joanne Snead with the Hampshire County Arts Council. The team will hold an open audition at the beginning of the week, and as many as 60 students will be cast in roles.
The show to be performed? A modern, musical adaptation of Hansel and Gretel.
“In addition to the case, up to 4 students will be selected to be assistant directors to aid in the rehearsals and performances,” Snead explained. “Also included in the weeklong project are 3 theatrically-based workshops.”
Once the auditions are completed and the cast is set, the week will be spent rehearsing the Hansel and Gretel adaptation, leading up to the 2 performances on July 23, one at 3 p.m. and one at 5:30.
The busy week will have a home base at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, at the Brannon Building (between Birch and Rosemary Lane). Snead said the Brannon Building has an “ideal” backstage area to accommodate a large cast, as well as adjacent empty classroom space for rehearsals.
Once roles are cast, daily attendance for rehearsals will be mandatory, with no exceptions, Snead explained. She added that the Arts Council has contracted with Mary O’Malley, a professional pianist, to accompany the cast in the July performances, and the Luczynski and Oberfoell will be staying at the Gravel Lane Guest House, “graciously offered” by Lowell Hott and Dottie Eddis.
The MCT organization is based in Missoula, a city in Montana, and they bring the arts to all 50 state, 5 Canadian provinces and 16 countries.
“We want to reach the small communities that have few creative outlets or resources for their children,” their website reads. “Kids are kids, no matter where they grow up. Children in China, children in small towns and children with special needs all have something in common: a desire for opportunities to express themselves, learn and have fun doing it. That’s where MCT comes in.”
