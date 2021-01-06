Eglinger chosen to head 3-man panel
The meeting began with the election of a new commission president, Brian Eglinger, nominated by newly elected Commissioner Dave Cannon.
Eglinger thanked Bob Hott for serving as president since Steve Slonaker left the commission 4 years ago. Commissioner Dave Parker had not wanted the job while he was in office, Hott explained.
Eglinger announced committee assignments for the year, giving the Region 8 solid waste assignment to Hott, while many other assignments formerly held by Parker went to Cannon.
Cannon’s responsibilities include the Hampshire County Development Authority, the county historic landmarks commission, the planning commission, the committee on aging, the Region 7 Workforce Investment Committee and the South Branch Valley Day Report Center.
Along with his new Region 8 assignments, Hott will represent the commission on the farmland protection board, Central Hampshire PSD and WVU Extension Services, while Eglinger will continue to represent the commission on Parks and Recreation and the Broadband Council, as well as the board of appeals and the recycling committee he announced he was forming in July, but which he described as “not officially formed yet.”
County Clerk Eric Strite presented a suggested calendar, with meetings held at 9 a.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, with 3 exceptions. The state auditor’s office requires the commission to meet on the 3rd Tuesday in April to set the levy, so April meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, and the commission meets only once, on the 3rd Tuesday, in November and December.
Strite said elections normally interfere with the Tuesday meeting schedule, and warned the commissioners he has heard there might be a vote taken on a constitutional amendment this year.
He did not elaborate, but may have been referring to state Sen. Charles Trump’s declared interest in tax reform, including reducing or doing away with the personal property tax.
The commission had previously agreed to try holding evening meetings, and agreed to schedule the Feb. 23, March 23 and June 22 meetings at 6 p.m. Eglinger said they would take a look at the response in July and decide whether to continue.
The evening sessions will be regular meetings, not town halls. Anyone who wishes to speak must contact Strite prior to the meeting to be placed on the agenda. A schedule of meetings will be posted in the courthouse lobby.
In other business, Sheriff Nathan Sions appeared before the commission to ask to use funds received from the CARES act reimbursements for Covid-related expenses to raise deputy salaries by $6,000, citing the long hours (holidays included), stress and dangers of the job, and to raise 911 staff salaries by $2,500. They have received sufficient funds to pay for the raises for several years without using taxpayer money.
Sions also asked permission to appoint Deputy Jamie Carter chief of operations at the 911 Center, a position that has been vacant about a year.
The commission approved Sions’ request, though Eglinger suggested that 15 percent of the funds be held back to help cover the cost of a “safety” building at the 911 Center to house emergency management equipment, including all the safety equipment they are expected to supply for Covid, and for use by the sheriff to store evidence as well.
Eglinger denied he had any intention of taking anything from the deputies, saying he disagreed with the “more liberal side of our federal government” who “support defunding our police officers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.