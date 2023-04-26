Farmers markets returning to the community

From exquisite bouquets and brightly colored fresh produce to artisan-made metal and wood pieces, Hampshire County emphasizes “locally grown and made” in this season’s farmers markets.
The county’s east side will see Capon Bridge Farmers Market run its season every Saturday from May 6 through October 28.
Max Boward, who manages CBFM and runs Boward Family Farm, said the market prides itself in supporting homesteaders and grow-your-own make-your-own family-oriented sellers.
Buyers can expect to find freshly cut flowers, organic produce, duck eggs and an “eclectic mix” of other things and people.
Boward said the Capon Bridge market has “some uniqueness” because they provide a venue for these smaller vendors to gain experience and develop customer relationships.
Capon Bridge has about 12 vendors lined up this season, but “the more, the merrier,” Boward commented. CBFM has seen vendors, such as Garden of Knead’n and Nelly’s Flower Farm, that have found such great success that they’ve had to venture outside the farmers market scene.
Search “Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market” on Facebook or Instagram for more information.
Seeds of Grace Acres in Augusta will open its season on July 1 with music, BBQ, a fun zone and a corn maze. Owners Natalie Anderson Coposky and Scott Coposky look forward to an expanding third year with over 30 vendors in their roster. Their summer market will be open every Saturday and run until September 30. A glimpse of the vendor offerings include tinctures, salves, crocheted items, metal workings and fresh produce from four small farmers. Seeds of Grace looks forward to over 30 vendors in their roster running every Saturday through September 30. They will occasionally feature gardening classes, host special guests and hold crafts for kids. For more information, visit seedsofgraceacres.com or the Seeds of Grace Acres Facebook page.
Continuing west on Route 50, people will find Romney Farmers Market situated on Celebration Park – next to the Romney Town Hall on 340 East Main Street and across from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Romney’s market will be open every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 4 until September.
“We were finding that Friday evening had too many schedule conflicts for potential vendors and potential shoppers,” RFM manager Jonathan Degenfelder explained on the switch.
He said he hopes this will catch the people who are already in town for their office jobs, and they can just “pop over on their lunch break.” Romney Farmer’s Market has four committed vendors so far. One of the vendors includes Great Escape Farms, which specializes in rare, edible plants, but other vendors will offer different things such as natural tonics, herbal teas, topography art, baked goods and even hot kettle corn.
Degenfelder said he does not wish Romney to be in competition with other markets “but rather, in collaboration with them.”
Romney Farmers Market is able to accept multiple payment methods this year, including cash, card, SNAP, checks and Senior Center Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.
On the north end is one of the county’s newest markets. Green Spring Mobile Farmers Market is gearing up to open their second season on May 3, starting at the Romney Co-Op from noon to 4 p.m. and every Wednesday thereafter. The mobile market will also open its doors to its local residents in alternating sites. Green Spring Mobile will park its mobile market across from the White Horse Bar and Grill starting May 6; the following Saturday will move them to the Indian Rock Boat Ramp site in Springfield – locations will rotate respectively. The Springfield and Green Spring locations will also be from noon to 4 p.m.
This year, the Hampshire County Committee on Aging is increasing its Farmers Market voucher from $30 to $50. The program, funded by the United States Department on Agriculture, helps older adults with lower incomes. The program will start earlier than in past years and run through the end of October. Senior centers will inform their members of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture voucher distribution dates and provide a list of participating farmers markets.
