ROMNEY — The mayor and 4 Town Council members will be chosen in a municipal election that wraps up next Tuesday (June 8).
Incumbent Beverly Keadle is running unopposed for mayor and Bill Taylor is unopposed for a 1-year unexpired term on the council.
Incumbents Duncan Hott, Carl Laitenberger, Gary Smith and Derek Shreve (vacating a seat he was appointed to) are running for 4-year terms, along with Lisa Hileman.
Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
Early voting ends Saturday. Those voting hours at Town Hall are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Absentee ballots (the deadline to apply for one has passed) must be delivered by hand to Town Hall by 4 p.m. Monday (June 7) or postmarked by Election Day, June 8.
