The Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament returns to the Capon Bridge Fire Hall grounds for the 18th time on Aug. 28.
The event that began as a gathering of his friends in the wake of his tragic death has grown into a daylong mini-festival that raises funds to benefit the Capon Bridge community.
Signup for the volleyball tournament begins at 9 a.m. that Saturday with play starting an hour later.
In addition to volleyball, the day will include a bouncy house for kids, food from the Capon Bridge Fire Company, kids activities, an afternoon cornhole tournament, a 7 p.m. concert by Crushing Day fronted by one of Todd’s best friends, Larry Fitzgerald; and a silent auction at 5.
* * *
The West Virginia Peach Festival is looking for vendors for its 3-day run Aug. 6-8 in downtown Romney.
The reservation deadline is July 15 for a 10- by 15-foot space. The cost is $25 for all 3 days. Applications are available on the WV Peach Festival 2021 Facebook page.
* * *
The Friends of the Cacapon River have completed another round of water quality testing.
“Bottom line is good news — very low fecal coliform counts,” the group said in a press release last week.
The tests were conducted June 28 at 6 different locations.
* * *
Hampshire County is still green on the state’s 5-color Covid-19 status map, but neighboring Mineral County has slipped to yellow.
Hampshire’s positivity and infaction rates remain near 1 in 7-day rolling averages. The state’s Covid-19 page shows 3 new cases here over the last week. An average of 20 people a day are tested here.
The county’s vaccination continues to remain low. Just under 40 percent of people age 12 or older have had at least 1 dose of the vaccine here; about 37 percent are fully vaccinated.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price rose 1.4 cents a gallon last week, averaging $3.04 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the Mountain State.
The average in West Virginia is 6.1 cents higher than a month ago and 83.9 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.12 Sunday. That’s up 7.9 cents from a month ago and 94.3 cents from a year ago.
