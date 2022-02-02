RIO — “I’m going to miss the people – sitting around and shooting the bull,” says Wanda Alkire, but she is ready for the next chapter of her life, and will close Alkire’s Grocery on Feb. 5.
Located in Rio, at the intersection of Delray, Ford Hill and Sperry’s Run Road, the grocery store dates back to the 1940s. Alkire has worked there for 25 years, the last 8 as the store’s proprietor.
When she put the store up for sale, she planned an “in with the new, out with the old” celebration with hot dogs and chips for when ownership was transferred, but nothing has happened yet.
Creekside Realty has listed the place for sale for over a year, but Alkire says they have never brought any interested buyers to see the store. She has shown it to prospective buyers herself 3 or 4 times, and still hopes a buyer will come along — “someone like us” who would enjoy running a small community store.
One person she has talked with was serious about buying the store, but could not manage to raise the down payment the bank required for a mortgage. Another keeps telling her he’s going to buy it, but has yet to take any steps to do so.
She remains hopeful that a buyer may appear.
Running the store is a lot of work, taking a lot of hours, and there is a lot to do. Alkire moved her closing time back to 5 p.m. instead of 6 to ease the burden a bit.
Closing will be difficult, but she hates going out to start her vehicle in the morning to get the store open at 8. She looks forward to not having to do it any more.
The store is not closing for economic reasons. Business is slow at this time of year, but there is enough to keep the store going – and when the weather breaks, it will get busy again, she says.
By then, Alkire will have moved on to other things. She is ready to retire.
She has been working since she was little, and describes picking cherries for 17 cents a bucket at the age of 12, when her aunt and uncle took her to Pennsylvania in the summer.
She has outlived her whole family. Her mother, father and brother are all gone, the oldest dying at 61.
Alkire has already outlived them all and wants to spend time with her grandchildren while she can. There are 3 girls and 2 boys, ranging in age from 11 down to 2 months, and her daughter-in-law has asked her to help by babysitting 3 times a week.
She looks forward to baking cakes and cookies, and teaching the girls to cook and sew. Her husband gardens, and will teach them to garden too, something they already seem to love.
Alkire says she will spend the rest of her time “going yard-saling, shopping and doing whatever she wants to do.”
Along with groceries, her store has offered a “little free library” full of donated books, and an ATM frequently used by shoppers at the Rio Mall just up the road, where sales are cash only.
Alkire hopes that if the store closes, someone else will install an ATM– perhaps JJ’s Diner, located just around the corner on Ford Hill Road.
She plans to sell the store’s contents, and unless she finds a buyer who wants to continue with the library, she will put the books out on the bench in front of the store and offer them for free.
The closing will be hardest on the old people in the area, Alkire says. Many are grandparents taking care of kids, and some don’t even have enough money for food.
She will miss everyone too – despite the “ashes of problem customers” jar sitting in front of the cash register. (She has written “hi!” inside the jar for the customer who used to check it frequently for ashes - until another customer added some ashes to it, just to get a reaction.)
It will be hard to leave her customers behind. Still, “things change,” Alkire says.
This Saturday, buyer or no buyer, she will close Alkire’s Grocery for the last time. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.