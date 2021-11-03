The map adopted last week will lump Hampshire and Morgan counties in with part of Berkeley County, much as it is now.
The plan puts the population of the 15th District about 4% above the ideal number of 105,513. The 15th will be the most populous senate district in the state.
The tradeoff, says state Sen. Charles Trump, who represents the 15th District and oversaw the redistricting, is that more counties and communities than ever before stay together in a single district.
“In the old map we had 2 counties divided 3 ways,” Trump noted, “The new map reduces that to 1, Kanawha.”
Overall the districting splits only 11 counties, down from 13 currently.
Even better, Trump said, was respect for city boundaries.
“The plan from 10 years ago divided 111 municipalities or census areas,” he said. “We reduced that to 6 — and 2 of the 6 are municipalities that are split by county lines.”
Congress
Based on 2020 census numbers that were only released in detail in August, West Virginia lost a seat in Congress. The new configuration pits Alex Mooney, who has represented Hampshire County as part of his district since 2014, into the same Congressional district as David McKinley.
Both men say they plan to run for re-election.
“I think I stand out even among Republicans in my willingness to vote against spending so that we’re not getting out of balance and bankrupting this country,” Mooney said earlier this month. “There’s a whole lot of other issues, and it will be for voters to decide.”
McKinley promised to be aggressive in pursuing the nomination in a district that includes his entire old district, plus about half of Mooney’s.
“We’re not just throwing bombs,” he said. “It’s not rhetoric. We get things done, and that’s where we’re going to go.”
The 2nd District will include the 27 northernmost counties with Parkersburg, Wheeling, Morgantown and Martinsburg as the major population centers.
Carol Miller, the state’s 3rd incumbent, is in the other district, numbered the 1st and encompassing southern West Virginia. It has 28 counties and encompasses Charleston, Huntington and Beckley.
Miller’s district has 896,067 people in it; the 2nd has 897,649.
