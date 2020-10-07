Warm the Children is beginning its 27th year clothing a generation of Hampshire County children.
Over the years, nearly 8,500 needy kids have been clothed from all over Hampshire County. And those who have given over the years have raised more than $650,000 for this worthy cause.
Meanwhile, not 1 penny has been spent on anything but clothes for needy kids — no administrative costs, no telephone bills and not even postage. That’s because several great businesses and organizations and numerous volunteers have been involved in this program and made it succeed.
The Hampshire Review, The Bank of Romney, FNB Bank, Eastern West Virginia Community Action and Patricia Meese, plus numerous local volunteers with big hearts, have all stepped forward to support and help with the program.
But most of all, Warm the Children has succeeded because of caring people and clubs who have donated money. They do so because they care about the kids of Hampshire County. And because of their generosity, needy children for the 1st time in their lives receive new, warm clothing.
The children are grateful that neighbors and caring people across the county still care about others.
Your generosity has been key. Donations of $25,020 last year far exceeded the $25,000 budget, allowing Warm the Children to warm 472 children from 206 families.
The stated goal is to spend $80 on each child. Clothing 500 kids — just a few more than last year’s 472 — should cost $40,000. Fortunately, the thrifty volunteers were able to find deals to bring costs down.
But prices keep going up and the numbers needing help keep increasing too.
Warm the Children, as an organization, is doing everything it can to respond.
The children they warm shouldn’t face another winter without a coat, hat, gloves and the clothing they need.
For those of you who have not seen the warm smiles on the faces of some of these needy children, rest assured that they appreciate what you do to help them out.
Please dig deep again this fall so others will keep warm this winter.
