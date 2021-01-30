The Trump billboard in Augusta off of Route 50 was set on fire this evening around 10 p.m. This is the 2nd time in recent months the Trump display has been set a flame. Authorities responded to the incident and the fire has been extinguished. More details upcoming once available.
Trump billboard in Augusta set on fire
