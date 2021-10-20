CAPON BRIDGE — Water rates are going up in Capon Bridge.
The Capon Bridge Town Council heard the 1st reading of an ordinance raising rates at their Oct. 12 meeting, along with updates on holiday plans for the town that included a new route for the parade.
A 2nd reading and public hearing on the water rate ordinance has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.
If passed on Nov. 9, the new rates will go into effect on Dec. 24. Letters announcing changed rates will go out to water system customers this week.
The increase is necessary because the town’s water system, which is required to be self-supporting, is approximately $45,000 in the red, and new regulations require a portion of the system’s already insufficient revenue be set aside for use in emergencies.
Everything possible has been done to cut costs over the past 2 years, Mayor Laura Turner said, and the system is still losing money.
Capon Bridge customers will pay $60.32 for 4,000 gallons of water under the new rates. As of Oct. 8, the PSC reported 4,000 gallons of water cost $51.60 in Romney and $66.42 in the Central Hampshire Public Service District.
Mayor Turner pointed out that the town has raised water rates just $7.69 per thousand gallons in the past 23 years and raised the minimum charge, now going up to $33.10, just $15.38.
Councilwoman Michelle Warnick reported on plans for the “Light Up Capon Bridge” holiday celebration, acknowledging help from Delegate Ruth Rowan in getting a response from the DOH on requests made back in August to light up the bridge and hold a parade down U.S. 50.
Both requests were denied, due to construction plans for the bridge.
Instead, permission was given for the town beautification committee’s Plan B — a parade on Cold Stream Road. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, after staging at the Capon Bridge Middle School, and proceed down School Street, turn right on Cold Stream Road, and then left around Whitaker Loop.
The lighting of the town tree and the Christmas tree village at the library, plus hot cocoa and carols, will follow the parade.
A “Light Up Capon Bridge” workday has been scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16, during which volunteers will hang lights and Christmas decorations. There is now a “Light Up Capon Bridge” Facebook page with information about this and other activities.
In other business, Capon Bridge’s trick-or-treat hours were set for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Mayor Turner will be handing out candy at Town Hall.
A meeting of the town’s new planning commission scheduled for 7 p.m. today (Oct. 20) at the Town Hall is open to anyone who wants more information about the planning process, as well as to potential volunteers.
Town Clerk Penny Feather has been appointed the town’s code enforcement officer. She will take online classes for certification from the state fire marshal.
Plans for the new bridge across Dillons Run on Duff Lane required to settle the MacDonald-Brinker court case have been complicated by supply problems and cost increases that may exceed funds raised by bonds the town issued.
The town has been given a date of Dec. 29 for materials delivery. Work must be completed by April when fish spawning begins.
Supply problems are also holding up the sewer system upgrade.
Local lawyer Logan Mantz reported to the council on updating the town’s business license ordinance. He has drawn up a draft ordinance based on a review of similar ordinances across the state.
The council granted a building permit for construction of a new little league baseball field on the firehouse grounds, waiving the fee.
Mary Billings gave an update on the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group’s progress with the School Street project. Plans include installing a separate water tap for the old Capon Bridge Middle School, which currently is connected to the town water system through the former elementary school building owned by the Living Waters Church. o
