ROMNEY — Personnel and cupcakes were the 2 discussion points topping Monday night’s school board agenda.
The board met at 5:30 p.m., an hour before their regular meeting time, to have a work session with treasurer Denise Hott for budget purposes.
The 5 board members stepped out for a few minutes to discuss a lengthy personnel list, which included some support for Capon Bridge and Romney Middle School administration.
Erin Surber, current special education teacher at RMS, will be assistant principal at CBMS next year, the agenda detailed, and Cynthia Price – also a RMS special education teacher – will be transferred into the role of assistant principal at RMS, working with current assistant principal Jacqueline McCartney.
At the board’s March 21 meeting, Terri Orndorff, a 6th grade English teacher at RMS, along with guidance counselor Tyra Voit and secretary Wendy Booth, emphasized the need for a full-time assistant principal at RMS, since discipline issues were rearing their ugly heads.
Also approved at Monday night’s meeting was the employment of Nicole Connell as lead school nurse, filling Rhonda Dante’s shoes, and the employment of Lindsay McNelis as Hampshire High School’s head swimming coach.
Monday also marked the final “CAKE” award ceremony of the school year. “CAKE” stands for “Catch a Kid Excelling,” board president Debbie Champ explained to the room full of students, parents and siblings. The HHS ProStart class provides cupcakes monthly for the CAKE awards.
There were 16 students honored at Monday’s meeting: Alexis Blomquist (AES), Ronnie Cheves (CBES), Nolan Dodson (JJC), Charlie Wood (RES), Landen Stotler (SES), Kiera Schaeffer (SGES), Anna Lockhart, Madison Atkins, Maggie Brake (CBMS), Sawyar Park, Ethan Richman, Alyssa Delany (RMS), Michael Werner, Desiree Ratliff, Ayden Polhamus and Daquan Helmick (HHS).
Superintendent Jeff Pancione took a moment to “brag” on Werner, who received his award after being spotted picking up trash in the gymnasium.
“That’s just the kind of young man he is,” Pancione said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board approved the new science textbooks (McGraw Hill’s “Mystery Science” and “Inspire Science”) for elementary and middle schools.
Pancione also reported that he attended the high school’s musical production of “The Trial of the Wicked Witch” this weekend.
“They were great,” he said. “Every kid that had a part, it fit them.”
Board vice president Ed Morgan reported that he and board member Matt Trimble attended the FFA end-of-year banquet, calling it “really good to see” the students taking and owning the event.
He added that even though the schools are facing a challenging time right now, there’s always the possibility for positivity.
“Every now and then you get something good,” he said, “and it makes it all better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.