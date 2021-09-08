OLD FIELDS — A man being served a warrant died in a shootout with police Monday night.
Hardy County Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to arrest Christopher C. Zenittini, 35, when he began shooting around 9:30 p.m. Deputies returned fire, fatally wounding the man.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, 477 Highland Springs Terrace, which is in the northwest corner of the county near the Hampshire County line.
Moorefield deputies were also on the scene of the shooting. No officers were injured in the gunfire exchange.
Zenittini was being sought on a capias warrant by Hardy County.
State Police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.