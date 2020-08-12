WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Young Jonathan Benjamin Adams was laid to rest Saturday in outdoor services in his hometown.
With the 14-year-old’s body finally released by the West Virginia state medical examiner’s office, his family could bring to a relative close their mourning.
The youngster’s body was discovered on July 18 in a shallow grave in a densely forested area near where he had been staying east of Augusta. He had last been seen alive around 11 p.m. July 11.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office has not said if anyone has been arrested in the murder, nor identified the means of young Adams’ death.
On the day his body was discovered, they said a suspect had been identified and that a teenage relative had been arrested on a burglary charge. The following Tuesday the medical examiner pronounced the death a homicide.
On Saturday, family and a few friends gathered on the lawn of his adopted parents for the funeral of Johnny, as he was known.
“He was a sweet, mild-mannered child,” a cousin said at the gathering. “One of the greatest losses this family has suffered is not getting to see him grow up.”
Afterward he was buried at Fairview Cemetery in a ceremony highlighted by grieving mourners tossing flowers into the open grave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.