Citizens United: Scotus Steals Your Rights
Editor:
The Belotti 5-4 Scotus decision of 1978 ruled that laws against financial contributions by corporations violated their first amendment rights to free speech, with some exceptions. A memo written by Justice Lewis Powell, jr., was used as major support for the ruling.
That decision ended the constitutionality of legislation restricting corporate political activity already passed by some 31 states.
In January of 2010 Scotus ruled 5-4 that the long-standing prohibition on independent expenditures by corporations in elections violated the first amendment which guarantees free speech, thus allowing corporations, including non-profits and labor unions, to spend unlimited sums for or against political candidates. Citizens United, the act which equated money with free speech, put paid to honest elections.
In the first election held after citizens united passed in 2010, billionaires contributed $31 million. That amount swelled to $1.2 billion in 2020. In the 2020 cycle billionaires gave nearly one out of every ten dollars to political campaigns. As of October 2021 billionaires were worth $5.1 trillion.
Campaign donations buy access and influence in matters of taxes and legislation. Citizens United also allows PACS and super PACS and several hundred other groups to accept dark money…funds from undisclosed sources. Powerful groups have contributed more than $1billion into federal elections since 2010.
Scotus steals your rights and your money.
Lynda Copeland, Augusta
