ROMNEY — Catholic Charities in Romney is hosting its last large book sale on June 15, 16 and 17 to help folks with the rising cost of toiletries.
Well, more of a book swap.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Sun and clouds mixed. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 2:57 pm
Sun and clouds mixed. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 2:57 pm
ROMNEY — Catholic Charities in Romney is hosting its last large book sale on June 15, 16 and 17 to help folks with the rising cost of toiletries.
Well, more of a book swap.
Hampshire’s Catholic Charities of West Virginia chapter has held an annual book sale for many years, but this will be their last “of this magnitude,” said Sherri Unger with Catholic Charities.
In the past, the funds from the traditional book sale all went toward helping families with basic needs and emergency assistance. The objective remains the same, but Unger explained that “there is a growing need for personal hygiene products in this area” related to the cost of living.
Therefore, the volunteers will instead trade books for full-size self-care and home cleaning items such as laundry detergent, shampoo and toilet paper. There will also be a spot for folks who want to make monetary donations.
There are “thousands” of books to choose from – for all ages and in many different genres.
“These books need to be in the hands of readers,” Unger stressed.
She noted that educators, homeschool parents or day caretakers could take any children’s books they may need without bringing anything.
A former outreach coordinator spearheaded the book sale about a decade ago, Unger explained. And while the book sale was thriving in previous years, Covid-19 restrictions hindered the program.
This last-ever “book sale” stems from the decline of volunteer help. Most volunteers are also older adults, “and they just cannot lift and tug the books anymore.”
Unger explained that several book boxes had not been touched since Covid, but they will work to organize them better for interested readers. Still, folks may have to dig around for hidden gems.
“Books are a gift… they’re entertaining, they’re educational, and they deserve to be read,” Unger said.
Whatever books are not “sold” will be handed to a company from Cumberland that recycles old books and turns them into newer ones. And all toiletries and donations will go toward Catholic Charities’ families in need from Hampshire, Hardy, Grant and Mineral counties.
The book swap will be held in the muted pink garage behind Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on 260 School Street – rain or shine – from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 15, 16 and 17.
The list of full-size items the volunteers will welcome are shampoo, conditioner, soap, razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dish liquid, laundry detergent, toilet paper, Q-Tips, body wash, shaving cream and baby wipes.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.