Hampshire County’s ambulance authority has told its paid staff that they cannot run with volunteer rescue squads where COVID-19 has been detected or even suspected.
The policy is temporary, says Chief of Operations Terry Puffinburger.
“I have 17 full-time employees and 16 part-time,” he said. “If I lose 4 people, it’s going to be hard for me to cover 2 ambulances 24 hours a day, which is what we do now.”
The policy that went into effect June 2 says staffers cannot operate with a squad that has a positive COVID-19 case or members under quarantine.
But, Donnie Smith, chief of the Romney Rescue Squad, said the policy doesn’t make much sense to him. His company is most affected by the county policy.
“Anyone with the virus or on quarantine is not allowed at station or on calls,” he said. “We have and take extra precautions and have a pretty tight PPE policy in place.”
The policy has a built-in incongruity, Smith thinks.
“They will still be responding on calls since the county unit is alerted in all calls with the volunteer companies and working right alongside the volunteer units on scene,” he noted.
Smith said the temporary policy “will do nothing but hurt the volunteer companies.”
He noted that Romney’s scratch rate went up by about 10 calls since the rule went into place.
Puffinburger asserted that his primary concern is the safety of staff and its ability to respond.
He noted the lengths to which his responders are going to protect themselves.
It begins with the questions that 911 operators ask people calling in.
If COVID-19 is suspected, EMTs have to wear protective gowns, mask, gloves and eye gear.
On all other cases, N95 masks and gloves are required, “no matter what,” he said.
All employees have been tested for COVID-19 since May 19, he said. The employees have their temperature checked at the beginning and end of each 12-hour shift.
The ambulance crews are housed at the 911 center on Jersey Mountain Road, where 4 of the 10 911 operators have tested positive for the virus.
But, Puffinburger noted, his operation uses a separate entrance and separate part of the building from the call center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.