West Virginia is positively polluted with boards, commissions, licensing bodies and other similar groups that allegedly serve as oversight for various utilities and professions. But it begs the question, “Who watches the Watchmen?”
According to free-market think tank The Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy of that title, no one.
Approximately one-fifth of West Virginians work in a field that requires a license — everyone from hair stylists to accountants to foresters. Many of the licensing boards for those professions are made up of people who work in those fields.
Among the [institute’s] suggestions is the creation of a licensing ombudsman in the Mountain State — a person who could independently determine whether competition is being derailed by corrupt licensing boards. It’s a good idea, and one that should be welcomed by everyone except those who have an interested in remaining in the shadows.
Parkersburg News and Sentinel
State labs need upgrade
West Virginia’s state-run laboratories are in need of consolidation and an upgrade, according to a report by the Legislative Auditor’s Office released this month. According to the report, there are options for doing the job better, but they will mean a shift away from the way things have always been.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, requested the audit as they consider ways to use federal Covid-19 money. Many of our state’s labs are directly involved in issues related to the virus.
“Ultimately, we want to do the right thing for the agencies and the people of West Virginia, and we have the power of the purse,” Blair said. “This has 5 decades worth of implications into the future.”
… But, as is always the case when lawmakers’ attempt to use tax dollars more efficiently runs up against the way King Bureaucracy has gotten comfortable doing things, there was disagreement with the auditors’ report. Also predictably, a carefully chosen scare tactic was thrown in, for good measure.
… Lawmakers know what needs done. They mustn’t let naysayers stop them.
The Intelligencer, Wheeling o
