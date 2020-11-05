Superintendent Jeffrey Pancione announced today,
 
"All schools in Hampshire County will continue remote instruction for next week.
I wanted to make this announcement today in order to provide families adequate time to prepare. This remains a very difficult decision because we want our students in school. However, we are still unable to cover our bus routes. Our county numbers are still trending upward. At this point, Hampshire County Schools has only one student and one employee to test positive. In each case, they did not contract the virus from within our system.
If additional information becomes available, I will provide families with an update.
I encourage everyone to follow all health and safety recommendations in order to assist our county to slow the spread of COVID-19 within our communities."
 

