Hampshire County had 12 active cases of Covid-19 Monday afternoon with 1 person hospitalized with the disease.
The Health Department’s weekly update showed 19 people tested positive for the virus in the preceding 7 days. The county remained green on West Virginia’s 5-color tracking map Monday, but 25 counties – including Berkeley, Jefferson and Hardy – were yellow.
* * *
4-H camp is back this year. It will be held June 13-17 at Hampshire Park. The camp was called off for the last 2 years as a precaution in the Covid-19 pandemic.
* * *
Applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) have been extended to May 27 or funds are exhausted.
The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
Residents whose primary source of heat is either gas or electricity must provide their shut-off notice or past due utility bill when applying for Emergency LIEAP.
Apply at your local DHHR office.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia were unchanged last week, averaging $4.27 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations across the state. West Virginia’s average is 33.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.30 higher than a year ago.
The national average was also unchanged last week, averaging $4.46 Sunday. The national average is up 39.1 cents from a month ago and $1.43 from a year ago.
