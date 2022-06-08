CBMS music teacher to conduct Wake Forest University symphony
He knows what it’s like to need an outlet.
He knows what it’s like to have a music teacher make a difference in his life, and that’s exactly why he does what he does.
Hardwick –violist, educator, conductor and, in general, a wearer of many musical hats – has been the music teacher at CBMS for the last year. Come fall, he’s taking a teaching position at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.
Well, technically, he’s taking an “Orchestra Director and Assistant Professor of Music” position, a big change from teaching middle school music, but not an unfamiliar one. He’s worked at numerous colleges: Shenandoah University, Columbia College in South Carolina, USC, and has a handful of K-12 teaching gigs under his belt.
“I got my start because of a teacher who gave me the opportunity to be successful,” Hardwick remembered about his upbringing in Harnett County, N.C. “I had an orchestra director who inspired me to play music, and to join the orchestra.”
And so in 6th grade, he did. That’s a late start in the world of music, Hardwick explained, but every story has to start somewhere.
After Hardwick finished his doctorate, he and his family were smack-dab in the middle of a transitional period. A few professional orchestra gigs fell through thanks to the pandemic, but then CBMS band director Michael Stewart reached out and told Hardwick about the open music teacher position here in Hampshire County.
“I was like, ‘why not?’ I have the training, I have the experience,” he said. “This really is the greatest opportunity…even if it’s just a year, why not?”
Hardwick described himself as a “grow-where-you’re-planted kind of person,” so he was thankful when Stewart reached out.
And over the last year, he said he’s been treated like family, and he’s been trying to incorporate 3 concepts into his teaching:
“Music,” he said, “and teaching music, should always incorporate joy, discovery and wonder. That is why we need it. That’s why music and art is needed.”
And during his stint in Capon Bridge, he aimed to pass that joy, discovery and wonder on to his students, the way it was done for him in his youth.
“I understand…(that some) students struggle, being from a rural community, and (there are) kids who are different, the kids who don’t like to play sports,” he described. “Music was an outlet for me.”
The students here, he said, have been very curious and open to “the wonder of new things,” and the staff he’s worked alongside have very clearly made an impact in the Hampshire County community.
Take Mrs. Carbaugh for example, he said, who’s retiring this year. “They’re dedicating the library to her.”
(And they did – the library at CBMS has a new moniker to honor the 36 years Mrs. Carbaugh gave to the school system: “The Arleen Carbaugh Library and Media Center.”)
“What has to be said is that there are teachers here (in Hampshire County) that have been here, that have sacrificed and poured into these students,” Hardwick said. “It’s been an honor working for Hampshire County.”
Family has also been a massive pillar of support for the musician as well.
“None of this would have ever been possible without my wife Christi, or my son Christian,” he said.
While the family currently lives across the border in Virginia, they will be moving to Winston-Salem, N.C. this summer, where Hardwick can prepare to step back into his conductor-and-college-instructor shoes when the fall semester starts.
“I’m just very thankful for the teachers…it may not seem like it pays off, but it does,” he said. “That kind of stuff drives people, the success of their students. That hope. I told the kids, ‘I want you to do some amazing stuff.’”
