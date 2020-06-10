ROMNEY — A decision is expected later this week on whether to open the Romney Community Swimming Pool this summer.
Parks and Rec Board President Keri Shreve told the Town Council at its monthly meeting Monday night that a critical improvement at the pool needs to be made that could push the opening into July, which would leave the pool fully open for barely a month.
City Maintenance Director Richard Kizer wants to move chlorine tanks out of the pump house where they are rapidly corroding equipment. He proposes building a concere-block enclosure for the tanks next to the pump house at a cost of about $13,000.
Shreve said parks and rec has the money in hand, but funds would be stretched to both complete the necessary project and start the season.
Finding lifeguards might be a challenge, she said, and the pool will require extra attendants to ensure that guidelines against COVID-19 are met, like keeping social distancing and disinfecting surfaces.
Council members expressed their desire to see the pool open if possible, but also their understanding that the pump house repair needs to come first.
In other business:
• The Council approved the 1st reading of an amendment to the nuisance ordinance that puts new restrictions on garbage and debris piling up.
• An ordinance restricting long-term parking of oversize and commercial vehicles was introduced.
• The zoning waiver that allows a woman on Marathon Place to keep chickens – but no rooster – in town was extended for 3 more years since the original waiver granted in 2017 drew no complaints.
• The Council agreed 4-1 to pursue a federal grant for $6,437 to buy a zero-turn-radius riding lawnmower for the town. Romney would have to pay $1,609 of the cost. Council member Duncan Hott voted no and council member John Duncan was absent.
• Four water department employees will be paid a total of $8,800 in overtime for the past 2 years after the Dept. of Labor determined a work arrangement that had been in place for more than a decade resulted in overtime that hadn’t been paid.
Mayor Beverly Keadle said the staffing schedule was changed 2 weeks ago so the unintended overtime won’t occur again.
• A resident request to install a speed bump on Whippoorwill Drive died for lack of a motion.
• Appointments to commissions and boards included: Glen Crabtree and Dot Calvert to the Planning Commission, Calvert to the Historic Landmarks Commission, Paula O’Brien and Robert Kidwell to the Housing Authority and Dennis Miller to the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Kizer told the Council the sidewalk work on Main Street should be done in about 2 weeks.
• Keadle said that bids will come in on a 2nd sidewalk project June 23. The $522,000 project will extend east from High Street on Main Street’s north side for a couple of blocks and also replace 2 blocks on the south side, between Grafton and Marsham.
