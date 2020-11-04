Hampshire County Schools and the county health department have confirmed that there is a student at Hampshire High School who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department has been in contact with school officials, and potential contacts of this individual who will need to be quarantined will be contacted by the health department as well.
"To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to continue to follow best health practices, which include wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, hand washing and regular cleaning protocols," Superintendent Jeff Pancione said in a letter on Facebook this afternoon. "We are appreciative of your support and entrusting us with your children. We remain devoted to our students and will continue to work hard to provide safe school environments."
