CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice just signed legislation last week establishing West Virginia’s first statewide dual enrollment program allowing more students to take college courses in high school.
The piece of legislature – House Bill 2005 – will see that the Mountain State’s higher education system will launch a pilot program this fall that will cover the costs of dual enrollment courses offered by the state’s colleges and universities that are tied to some of its most in-demand careers.
“Prior to this legislation, what we have had is a system that favors our highest achieving, highest performing students – those who were likely going to college anyway and whose families could afford to pay for the classes,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s chancellor of higher education. “Through this new program, we hope to extend those opportunities to low-income students and those who aren’t quite sure about their futures.”
Tucker added that this pilot program, since it focuses on academic courses linked to in-demand jobs here, the end goal will be to get the students on a path to successful long-term careers.
The state-funded dual enrollment will start as a four-year pilot program, supporting up to 10,000 students per y ear. The state’s public community and technical colleges and four year institutions will offer courses in certain designated career pathways – such as healthcare, information technology, advanced manufacturing, construction and engineering, education, agriculture and any other program that meets a workforce need as determined by the Department of Commerce.
“If we want to ensure the long-term success of (the state’s) economic advancements and secure even more of them, we must provide the educated workforce that businesses and industries need,” Tucker pointed out. “By helping more of our young people access college early, we’ll be doing more than we have ever before to meet those growing needs.”
The dual enrollment program is another investment by the state, aiming to make a college education more accessible – and affordable – for students.
Details about the program will be announced at some point in the next few months. Information about the state’s financial aid opportunities and programs can be found at www.collegeforwv.com.
