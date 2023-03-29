CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice just signed legislation last week establishing West Virginia’s first statewide dual enrollment program allowing more students to take college courses in high school.

The piece of legislature – House Bill 2005 – will see that the Mountain State’s higher education system will launch a pilot program this fall that will cover the costs of dual enrollment courses offered by the state’s colleges and universities that are tied to some of its most in-demand careers.

