Starlink has led nationwide news since the company first launched its 60 satellites into space in May 2019, promising reliable and fast Internet in rural areas worldwide.
88th District Delegate Rick Hillenbrand sits on the Technology and Infrastructure Committee for the House of Delegates.
He said he switched from ViaSat (previously known as Excede) to Starlink in September of last year.
“In my opinion, it is the best broadband Internet option for most of rural West Virginia that isn’t on a fiber line,” Hillenbrand said.
“And no, this is neither a paid advertisemeny nor am I being remunerated,” he joked.
When conducting speed tests, the average download speed for Starlink was 77.75 Mbps with an upload speed of 7.98 Mbps, a significant improvement from ViaSat’s average of 13.13 Mbps download and 4.24 Mbps upload speeds.
The setup itself isn’t a challenge, but the initial investment may be more than most residents care to afford given the rising cost of heat, food and other basic amenities.
The one-time hardware cost is $599 with a monthly rate of $110 for a residential unit.
Though Hillenbrand’s Starlink trial has proven to be the only viable and reliable Internet option for his rural Romney residence, he remains eager to expand Internet service using fiber cables and whatever other feasible options the county may have.
While Starlink has committed to serving nearly 10,000 households in West Virginia, much of the area both in the state and the county remain in the “expanding in 2023” limbo. For those experiencing this limbo, customers only have to pay a $99 deposit until notification is sent to them that Starlink is ready to be shipped out.
The large lower section of West Virginia, unfortunately, lingers under the “unavailable” indicator on Stalink’s coverage map with no updates on whether or not that status will change any time soon.
The good news?
Hampshire County residents can pay the initial deposit and get in line for service.
Bad news?
Waiting times can swing from a couple of weeks to several months.
Hillenbrand mentioned that he initially signed up in February of 2021 and only recently set up his system in September of 2022.
But once the waiting time has come to an end, customers can expect many of perks to the service.
Potential pros
• Fast speeds
• No data cap – or at least far more data offered compared to ViaSat and HughesNet
• Uninterrupted service, even when others are experiencing interruptions from power outages from severe weather
• Customers can suspend service while they are away from home
• Low latency – this describes a network that is optimized to process a very high volume of data messages with minimal delay (latency)
• The setup – a flat panel antenna is small and has a built in motor to adjust aiming as needed to track low orbit satellites
Potential cons
• The initial cost may not be affordable to most
• For those who enjoy “real” human interaction, there is no customer service representative to talk to – everything is through electronic communication
• Starlink introduced a 1TB Priority Access data cap in November 2022 that would track data use from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., though this may change as it launches more satellites into space. Data usage from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. remains uncapped.
Saturating the sky with satellites
What are satellites anyway?
According to NASA, a satellite is a moon, planet or machine that orbits a planet or star. In a technical and natural sense, the moon acts as a satellite because it orbits the Earth. However, the word “satellite” typically refers to a machine that is launched into space and moves around the Earth or another body in space.
Satellites travel at different speeds, heights and different paths. Though rare, sometimes satellites crash into each other. When satellites are launched, it is placed into an orbit designed to avoid another satellite, but orbits can change, which can lead to an increase to crash chances.
SpaceX, another Elon Musk company, confirmed that a “geomagnetic storm destroyed most of Starlink satellites it launched” – 40 out of the 49 launched. Luckily, they are designed to “burn up” upon reentry and cause no collision on Earth.
Also in December of 2022, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted Starlink approval to launch up to 7,500 next-generation satellites, also known as Gen2, in its network – it denied SpaceX’s full application to deploy 30,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.
More users means an increasing need for satellites, and increase in space debris, which in turn begs an answer for space maintenance.
The RV alternative
Starlink also offers “immediate access” to “unlimited high-speed, low-latency internet” for RVs. Customers have the option of getting an in-motion hardware for a one-time cost of $2,500, allowing “consistent connectivity on the go.”
Starlink notes that the hardware is designed for a permanent installation on a vehicle and is resilient in harsh environments.
People can try any Starlink service for up to 30 days and return the hardware for a full refund if they are not satisfied.
The Starlink CEO doesn't shy away from controversy, and many of its customers are more than happy with the reliable Internet it has provided.
Many legislators praise the potential of the service, but some remain reluctant to spend money on satellite technology. Delegate Daniel Linville, Chair the Technology and Infrastructure Committee, told Mountain State Spotlight that while he applauds Starlink’s efforts, fiber remains “the gold standard.”
