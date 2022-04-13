KEYSER — The only 2 felony counts in the state’s largest poaching ever have been dismissed.
Charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery were dropped Friday against Christopher Biggs, 55, after an out-of-court discussion between Prosecutor Rebecca Miller and defense attorney Dan James.
“I’m feeling like today is a small victory,” Christopher Biggs told the Cumberland Times outside the Keyser courtroom. “I think the judicial system got it right.”
Biggs still faces 4 misdemeanor charges. A pretrial hearing is scheduled on those for May 16.
Miller, Hampshire County’s prosecutor, is handling the cases in Mineral County after that county’s prosecutor, Cody Pancake, was recused. Two of the defendants were Mineral County sheriff’s deputies.
Natural Resource Police filed 223 counts against Biggs and 7 other Mineral County residents in late January, alleging that between last September and December they engaged in a litany of illegal practices, from spotlighting to shooting from a vehicle to not reporting kills.
The bulk of the crimes are alleged to have occurred in Mineral County, several others in Grant and 1 in Hampshire.
Charges were filed against Biggs and his son, Tyler; Robert Horner Sr. and his son, Robert “Beau” Horner Jr.; Gregory Broadwater and his son, Colton Broadwater; Ivy Rodehaver; and Dalton Dolly.
Dolly and Tyler Biggs were Mineral County deputies who resigned during the investigation.
Christopher Biggs is EMS chief for Allegany County, Md. He has been suspended without pay since he was charged.
