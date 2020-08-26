Aug. 16: Casey Leigh Laws, 29, of Narrows, Va., was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant.
Aug. 18: Stacey Lynn Malcolm, 35, of Springfield was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 18: Melissa Willingham Limoges, 43, of Stephen City, Va., was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant.
Aug. 19: Timmey Leo Lambert Jr., 36, of Augusta was arrested on a Capias Warrant.
Aug. 20: Austin Clifton Kerns, 37, of Berkeley Springs was arrested for Driving Revoked 3rd offense, Leaving the scene, and Obstructing.
Aug. 20: Julie Ann Hess, 43, of Augusta was arrested for Obstructing.
Aug. 21: Jarrick Emanuel Shockley, 30, of Keyser was arrested for 2 counts of possession of controlled substance.
Aug. 16-22
