CAPON BRIDGE — The new Capon Bridge Elementary School gym is about “98 percent completed,” Hampshire County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Pancione shared last week.
Even so, the process can’t be rushed.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
CAPON BRIDGE — The new Capon Bridge Elementary School gym is about “98 percent completed,” Hampshire County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Pancione shared last week.
Even so, the process can’t be rushed.
Wood is a hygroscopic material, which, according to Merriam-Webster, means that it will readily absorb and retain moisture from its environment – and acclimation varies by species.
CBES Principal Ann Dows said the construction company was there last week to measure the humidity levels, and they usually come back on Fridays for check-in.
“The humidity is too high; they said they can’t lay the flooring until the humidity gets to a certain percentage,” Downs explained.
The large gym has fans circulating the air to “dry” the area, and purple mats embrace the interior walls.
“The baskets are really deluxe,” Downs said that the new basketball hoops can easily move up and down with the switches.
CBES students are eager to know when they’ll be able to set foot on the new golden maple floors.
“We are hoping we can have some sort of grand opening by April,” Downs said – hopefully one that includes the voice of the school.
“It’s a lot of little steps,” Downs said of the wait.
Pancione explained that the plan is to let the wood acclimate for a full 30 days before installing and painting the floors.
The superintendent said the plan is to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and “an open house for the community to be able to come in and tour the facility.”
Downs, who only just a month joined CBES as their new principal, has high hopes for using the gym. Now it’s just a waiting game of patience.
“We are hoping to have our fifth-grade ceremony here,” Downs said eagerly.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.