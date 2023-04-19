The deadline for this year’s 16-day summer program with Hampshire County Schools is April 28. The program will be held for four weeks, from June 21 until July 14, and will serve kindergarten through eighth-grade students.
The four weeks will resemble a typical school day, offering bus transportation, breakfast and lunch. The buses, however, will not follow usual routes but will instead make specific stops along main highways such as Route 50 and 28.
The elementary sites – kindergarten through fourth graders – will be at Augusta and Romney Elementary Schools. The elementary unit will see a similar program as last year that focuses on outdoor experiences, P.E. lessons, art projects and STEM activities. The school system invites community members to share lessons with students in the program throughout its four-week run.
The middle school program, whose site will be at the Romney Middle School, offers something a little different this year.
“We were trying to gain more interest in the program,” explained Patty Lipps, Hampshire County Schools Director of Elementary and Middle Curriculum.
Hampshire is offering two different units this summer: with the theme “Everything Outdoors” for the first eight days of the program and finish with “Everything West Virginia” for the last eight days.
The program for middle school students will feature daily STEM assignments, career and technical education opportunities, outdoor learning and activities from community partners.
Lipps mentioned that though it was optional for the students to choose one unit, all students chose to participate in both.
Surveys were conducted to get a better feel for what the students enjoyed in previous years, Lipps said. For example, they hired Troy Crane last year to teach P.E. to the elementary and middle school kids, and the “middle school kids loved that.”
Lipps also mentioned that the middle school students loved the cooking lessons from the career and tech ed department at Hampshire High School.
“We find that high school students want to have jobs,” Lipps explained the decision to offer a credit recovery program at Hampshire High. This would allow high schoolers to retake failed classes so they can get back on track and graduate with their peers. Courses for this program are virtual and self-paced, but a certified teacher will be available to offer assistance.
Lipps said the summer program’s key focus “is always hands-on learning” and student engagement – all while incorporating reading and math skills.
“We encourage all students to take advantage of this amazing opportunity,” Lipps said, mentioning that she would also be open to offering the program to homeschooled children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.