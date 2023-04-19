Summer program

Last year's summer program

The deadline for this year’s 16-day summer program with Hampshire County Schools is April 28. The program will be held for four weeks, from June 21 until July 14, and will serve kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

The four weeks will resemble a typical school day, offering bus transportation, breakfast and lunch. The buses, however, will not follow usual routes but will instead make specific stops along main highways such as Route 50 and 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.