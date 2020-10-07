ROMNEY– Monday night’s school board meeting was a quick one, touching on the special education programs and the use of Hampshire County Schools’ facilities.
Amanda Billmeyer, director of special education, was one of the 1st of the directors to present updates about her program to the board, and Superintendent Jeff Pancione said the directors would be cycling through at upcoming board meetings.
“Amanda has hit the ground running from the very 1st day,” Pancione commended.
During Billmeyer’s presentation, she highlighted some of the top areas the program was focusing on.
“The big thing we’re working on is I.E.P. (Individualized Education Plan) compliance,” Billmeyer said. She also mentioned that the program is putting together an “advisory team,” with representatives from each school.
“We’re going to be looking at some things we’re currently doing and see if we need to tweak anything,” she added. “And definitely get input from all the teachers.”
The board had a couple comments for Billmeyer, and school board vice president Ed Morgan applauded the special education program, saying they were making “great forward progress.”
Board president Debbie Champ suggested in the future, it could be helpful for Billmeyer and her staff to educate the parents a bit on the special education program.
“They’re the best advocate for their child,” she explained. “They understand what their child needs.”
Board member Bernie Hott joined Morgan and Pancione in commending Billmeyer’s approach to compliance.
“I’m glad to hear you’re working toward compliance on that. That’s the biggest complaint I’ve heard, is ‘they’re not following the I.E.P.s,’” Hott said. “So, congrats on that.”
After a brief executive session in which the board discussed personnel items and a land purchase contract, Pancione gave his Superintendent’s Update, which included a conversation about the use of Hampshire County Schools’ athletic facilities for in-county youth leagues.
“We are probably getting into the time of year when the Parks and Recreation will be asking to use our gyms for Biddy Buddy,” Pancione explained. “There’s also a youth flag football league that might want to use the field.”
These programs have used HCS athletic facilities in the past, but, as Pancione pointed out with the pandemic, “We’re in a different environment.”
Champ commented that as long as health precautions were being taken, she saw no issue with Parks and Rec using the facilities.
“I’d be pretty open to the youth athletic leagues using them, as long as they followed the same direction as our leagues,” she said. “For example, if the Mini-Ts are playing football on our facilities, they should follow the same guidelines as our football team that uses it.”
Morgan added a positive about keeping the facilities open for in-county youth leagues this season: “I think this is a grand opportunity for us as a board to get together and help get back some of the normalcy.”
Pancione concluded that meeting with Larry See, director of Parks and Rec, might help nail down the “how” of having youth leagues in HCS facilities.
In other school board news, a public hearing for the 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP) was held, which was just a box-check in the process that required approval at a public meeting. No board members or meeting attendees had any questions about the CEFP through the year 2030.
The next school board meeting is at the Central Office on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
