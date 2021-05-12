ROMNEY — Every grand jury sees a variety of cases presented for consideration of whether they should be pursued.
Last week’s May session of the Hampshire County grand jury was no exception, with cases ranging from driving drunk and driving without a license to domestic abuse, financial crimes, burglary and drug use.
Eight cases involving weapons or assaults on officers are detailed elsewhere in this issue, as is the 1st-degree murder charge in the Johnny Adams death.
The rest of the indictments:
Abuse
• Todd Bradley Davis, 46, was charged with abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult along with 2 drug charges — possession of meth and or marijuana. Charging documents say he deprived a woman in his care of her medication and bruised her by grabbing, hitting or kicking her between mid-April 2018 and late June of last year. Authorities say he was caught last June 28 with the meth and marijuana.
Separately, Davis was charged with 6 counts of Medicaid fraud and a count of fraudulent schemes. Charging documents say that on 6 different occasions over nearly 3 years Davis submitted records to the Hampshire County Committee on Aging showing that he was providing care for a woman when, on each occasion, she had been hospitalized, making the committee’s reimbursement claims to Medicaid fraudulent. The fraudulent scheme, authorities said, netted Davis $1,584.
• James Oscar Gwinn III, 25, was charged with strangulation, battery and destruction of property. Charging documents say that the day after Christmas Gwinn choked a man, threw things at a woman before pushing her to the ground and then broke the side mirrors off another woman’s vehicle.
• James Travis Mason, 42, is charged with strangulation and child abuse resulting in bodily injury. Charging documents say that last Sept. 26 or 27, Mason choked and twice struck a child in his custody, injuring the child.
Financial
• Floretta Jean Peacemaker, 68, was charged with obtaining money by false pretenses. Charging documents say she deposited a check for $8,683 from the Bank of America into her account at FNB last summer and withdrew the cash before the check was discovered to be fraudulent.
• Tabatha Marie Watson, 32, was charged with a count of forgery. Charging documents say she signed a fictitious name on a booking document at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail early in March.
• Dakota Ryan Painter, 28, was charged with fraudulent schemes. The charging documents say that between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5 last year Painter used another man’s debit card on more than 1 occasion at a Capon Bridge bank to pull $2,121 from the man’s bank account.
Drugs
• Three men were charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and a count of conspiracy with each possession charge.
The trio are Quadr’e Evans, 20; George Samuel Kelly III, 30; and Travis Mark Digruttollo, 40. Charging documents say they were caught with both substances last Sept. 26.
They were apparently apprehended by sheriff’s deputies with Digruttollo who was caught going 62 mph in a 55 zone. He was charged with misdemeanor speeding and another misdemeanor of having car registration that did not match the vehicle he was driving.
Kelly was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
In an unrelated indictment, Digruttollo was charged with possessing a firearm when he was prohibited and possessing heroin. Charging documents say that on March 15, sheriff’s deputies found the heroin, a handgun and “several” shotguns and rifles on him. Digruttolo has a felony conviction from 2006 that prohibits him from possessing firearms.
• William Ray Brown, 28; Sarah Louise Brown, 28; and Maria Dawn Riggleman, 36, were charged with possessing meth with the intent to distribute it and conspiracy. Charging documents say they had the drug on Oct. 20. Riggleman was also charged with a misdemeanor for not having her license plate illuminated properly.
• Twenty-two-year-olds Jammie Wendy Cowans and Rashaad Terrell Gordon were charged with possessing heroin with the intent to distribute it and conspiracy. Charging documents say they sold a bag suspected to be heroin for $1,500 to Cpl. D.R. Saville of the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force on Nov. 19.
• Jennifer Lynn Moreland, 34, was charged with delivery of marijuana. Charging documents say she was caught with the drug on Jan. 18, 2020.
• Two men were charged with possessing suboxone, a controlled substance, in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on Nov. 7. Trevor Anthony Wolford, 33, and William Glen Vance, 44, both were indicted on single charges.
Driving
• Michael D. Clark, 30, was charged with 2 felonies and 5 misdemeanors stemming out of a traffic accident last June 22 on the Green Spring Valley Road.
Clark’s felony counts are his 3rd time charged with driving under the influence and a count of DUI causing serious bodily injury.
Both Clark and 35-year-old Frederick Lease of Cumberland were life-flighted for treatment after Clark’s northbound white 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan apparently collided with Lease’s blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup on the road between Springfield and Green Spring.
Clark was charged with the misdemeanors of driving while his license was revoked for DUI, having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, reckless driving, driving left of center and failure to maintain control.
• Dalton Frederick Long, 34, was charged with driving under the influence that caused serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor driving the wrong way in 1-way traffic. The charging documents say that last July 8 Long drove his motorcycle the wrong way on a 1-way street and hit a motorcycle, injuring its driver, Raymond Shaver III.
• Austin Clifton Kerns, 38, was charged with a 3rd offense of driving while his license was suspended for a DUI. Charging documents say he was on a motorcycle involved in an accident overnight Aug. 19-20 last year and left the scene. He is also charged with the misdemeanor count of and leaving the scene of an accident. Kerns was previously convicted of driving while his license was suspended in 2004 and 2018.
Also
• Daniel Paul McGovern, 66, was charged with burglary and destruction of property. Charging documents say that on Jan. 4, McGovern threw rocks at the home of a woman in Augusta, breaking the glass on her sliding door and a window. Entering the home, he apparently destroyed several items. He also allegedly threw rocks that broke her car’s windshield and dented its hood.
• Leo Michael Phillips Jr., 50, was charged with 2 counts of failure to update his sex offender registration. Charging documents say Phillips failed to file a change of address when he moved in 2019 and failed to make his annual update this April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.