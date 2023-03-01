Weird weather seems to be the norm this winter.
That’s right – despite how it feels outside, it IS still winter, though the warmer temperatures and precipitation rollercoaster in Hampshire County over the last week may try to convince us otherwise.
For example, last Thursday – Feb. 23 – broke records with its warm weather.
The high that day? 74 degrees.
The record for high temps on that day was 73 degrees, reached 80 years ago on Feb. 23, 1943. That’s still 11 degrees shy of the February record high of 85, recorded on Feb. 12, 1932.
We haven’t seen thermometers hit that mark yet, but WBOY news out of Clarksburg reported that some places in the Mountain State last Thursday were as warm – if not warmer – than some places in Texas.
That’s right: Texas.
The record-breaking warmth last week was gone almost as soon as it arrived, as a cold front took its place.
This warm winter will likely have sniffly consequences that span into the spring and summer, WBOY reported. In terms of allergies, warm, 70-degree days are “confusing” to plants, so a warm winter can lead to an earlier – and longer-lasting – allergy season.
We may have to get those tissues ready.
Rain and mild temperatures is on the extended forecast for Hampshire County looking into the next week or so, the National Weather Service predicted.
With temperature highs between 45 and 68 degrees in the next few days, it may still be winter but it’s definitely feeling like spring.
When the dust settles
Last week saw an interesting phenomenon that baffled citizens in Hampshire County and all over the Eastern Panhandle: mystery dust.
The WV Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) received reports late last week about “large amounts of dust across multiple counties” in the Panhandle. Inspectors collected samples and attempted to identify potential sources – none of which were immediately evident.
The Hampshire County 911 center got ahead of the issue last Thursday, pointing out that while some sites directed folks to contact 911 if they witnessed the mystery dust, they urged folks to use the centers non-emergency number.
Berkeley County’s Emergency Management division took samples to determine the dust’s toxicity, and preliminary testing showed that there was none.
In an update DEP shared Monday, they identified the “mystery dust” as “predominantly pollen, with trace amounts of mineral matter.”
Samples of the dust were also taken to the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey in Morgantown to determine if its cause was related to the recent dust storms in the Midwest, though there has been no confirmation on that at this point.
