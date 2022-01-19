SPRINGFIELD — Two-way traffic could return on the John Blue Bridge as early as today, the Division of Highways said Friday.
“This is, of course, tentative and weather permitting,” Engineer Ryan Arnold said.
And, of course, weather reared its head Sunday night, dumping more than a half foot of snow before 20-mph winds whipped through the area Monday.
Barricades between the 2 lanes were gone late last week and DOH was routing 1-way traffic through the lanes as it worked on finishing touches.
Traffic was reduced to 1 lane over the bridge in spring of 2020.
