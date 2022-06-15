Thrift donates over $82K back to community
That’s $8,000 more than last year.
The breakdown of donation totals sees dollars heading to a huge variety of Hampshire County organizations, including schools, community fundraisers and the fire companies.
The organizations that will see the most money from the Romney thrift store are the First United Methodist Church, which will welcome a whopping $18,500 for their food pantry, and the Committee on Aging’s nutrition program, which will see $14,500.
The City of Romney – and more specifically, the pool, which is run by Romney Parks and Recreation – will see $5,500, and Catholic Charities will receive $5,000.
Hospice of the Panhandle’s noble effort will be bolstered by $4,500.
In total, a huge chunk of Helping Hands’ money – $19,500, to be exact – will be split among 6 county backpack programs: Romney Elementary, Augusta Elementary, Springfield Elementary, Slanesville Elementary, Capon Bridge Elementary and Capon Bridge Middle. Romney and Augusta will receive the most
The 8 fire companies – Romney, Capon Bridge, Augusta, Springfield, Levels, North River, Slanesville and Capon Springs – will all see donations of $1,200.
Toys from the Heart, a Christmastime charity here, will welcome $1,500, and both the Girls on the Run program and the Raise the Barn fundraiser – to bring in funds to repair and renovate the Romney state barn on Depot Street – both will receive $1,500, and the Refresh Restart Romney organization will see $500.
Every spring, Helping Hands tallies up the amount of money they’ve gotten through their door on Main Street in Romney and divides it among county organizations that need it the most. The store sells secondhand goods of all kinds, from clothes to books to furniture to kitchenware. Each year, the total crawls higher and higher. Last year’s total was $74,100, and the year before brought in $72,000.
Helping Hands is run entirely on volunteers, led by president and manager Mary French Barbe.
“Super special people run this organization,” commented Joan Lambert on Facebook after the organization announced their donation totals.
Romney’s Dan Oates added, “We are fortunate to have Helping Hands in our county. They give so much back to schools, charities and first responders.”
