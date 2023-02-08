Fling

From 2010: The Pigtown Fling brought faces and talents from far and wide.

ROMNEY — Family tradition shows its snout once again as the Pigtown Fling returns to Hampshire County.

The longstanding event, put on by the Roomsburg family from 1982 and running annually until 2016, will start up again – this time at the Bottling Works in Romney – on Feb. 19.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.