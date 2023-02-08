ROMNEY — Family tradition shows its snout once again as the Pigtown Fling returns to Hampshire County.
The longstanding event, put on by the Roomsburg family from 1982 and running annually until 2016, will start up again – this time at the Bottling Works in Romney – on Feb. 19.
“Our county is blessed with all kinds of music,” Paul Roomsburg said.
The tradition began in the 80s, as his family held the free, family-friendly musical event every summer at the end of July.
Like clockwork, the last weekend in July.
“Our largest one had a little over 500 people,” Paul recalled. “From seven countries and 13 states…people planned their family vacations around it.”
The event was always free for attendees, and there was only one year where donations were accepted, and that was for a family friend who lost everything in a flood in 2012.
Then, the family hit a bit of a snag: the Hampshire County Fair. The younger members of the musical family showed animals at the fair, Paul said, and so there was a scheduling conflict.
Since 2016, the event has been dormant, but 2023 is the year it comes roaring back, this time in February. A perfect month for an uplifting event, Paul mused, what with winter blues, cabin fever and all.
“The older musicians are just getting older,” Paul said. “Some people have been doing the fling for 35 years.”
It’s about passing down the tradition, he said, something that bonds the older and the younger players. He has a gaggle of grandsons who have music in their blood and who simply love to play – and this event will bring the young to the stage along with the seasoned Pigtown veterans.
His grandsons, Lane and Kade Suddath and Briar and Chet Rickman will be playing right alongside folks who have been there from the start, showcasing the new players and keeping the old-time tradition alive.
“I think it’ll be a pretty big thing,” he said. “Really, our family has been blessed.” ❏
