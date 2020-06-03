The pandemic may be lifting, but we should still use caution
If there is one thing to be said about 2020 as we approach summer it is this — we are living in interesting times.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us all to live life in a different way. Our daily routines have been rocked by social distancing guidelines, we wear masks, we frequently wash our hands, and all while the global economy has taken a major hit.
Millions of Americans found themselves out of work, school was held over the Internet and all the while businesses have adapted to remain open and provide services. Everyday activities such as eating out at a restaurant were lost for the time being, and the sports world went on pause.
Restaurants had eliminated dining in options while offering carryout and delivery. Food banks opened their doors to customers from all walks of life and schools provided food to ensure no one went hungry.
Around the world, doctors, nurses and care providers worked tirelessly taking care of the sick and helping prevent the novel virus from spreading. The curve is flattening, but there are new cases every day.
Here in West Virginia, restaurants are re-introducing themselves to dine-in customers, hair and nail salons are re-opening, and, in general, life is returning to some semblance of normalcy.
However, that doesn’t mean you can quit social distancing, wearing masks or frequently washing your hands with hot, soapy water.
As we prepare to enter back into the world we knew earlier this year, we can’t throw caution to the wind. The urge will be to gather with all your friends, hug everyone in sight and go back to “the way things used to be.”
I am right there with you. I miss doing all those things too. But the reality that we live in right now is this virus could come back and it could be worse. That is what the experts at the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are telling us daily.
Life is returning to normal, but that doesn’t mean we should throw the social distancing guidelines, mask wearing and hand washing out the window. While we may find ourselves back in crowded restaurants, grocery stores and other small businesses, we should not let go of what we have learned.
Just last weekend I was able to go out to a restaurant, order food, and sit down at a table to enjoy my meal while an old 1990s sitcom played on the flat screen TV. I immensely enjoyed my time dining, even if I was the only one there at the time.
Scientists around the globe are diligently working on a vaccine. We don’t know how long that will take. Plus, we don’t know who will be willing to take it, as many reject the flu vaccine each year. After all, it is your choice to get vaccinated or not.
So for now, go back to living life as it was at the beginning of the year. Just don’t throw the current guidelines out the window.
Stay safe, everyone.
Brent Addleman is group editor and publisher for the Hampshire Review and Spirit of Jefferson. Email him at brent@hampshirereview.com.
