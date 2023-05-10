CHARLESTON – Judge Carter Williams has been suspended for six months, handed a whopping fine and has been censured for his actions during a 2021 traffic stop in Moorefield.
Last October, the Judicial Hearing Board recommended a three-month suspension for the Circuit Court judge, finding that he violated six judicial rules related to professional and public conduct, compliance with the law and also using his position and office for personal gain.
The Supreme Court opinion imposing Williams’ suspension was released last Thursday.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Beth Walker said that the Judicial Disciplinary Council objected to the Judicial Hearing Board’s October recommendation, calling it “too lenient.”
“We conclude that a six-month suspension without pay is more appropriate to address (Williams’) conduct,” the statement read. The 59-page opinion detailed what happened during the Moorefield traffic stop and Williams’ conduct afterward, as well as previous traffic stops and shoplifting incidents at the Moorefield Wal-Mart that were determined by law enforcement officials to be accidental.
The traffic stop occurred in July of 2021, when Moorefield officer Deavonta Johnston stopped the judge’s vehicle after seeing him driving with his cell phone in hand, court records said.
As Johnson explained the reason for the stop, court documents show that Williams interrupted, raised his voice and said he was a judge. He also told Johnson that he’d heard something drop between the car door and seat, and only picked up his phone to transfer it to his other hand – not to use it while driving.
Court records also indicate that Williams initially refused to provide his driver’s license and registration before eventually complying, then told Johnson to write him a ticket.
When Johnson returned to his cruiser, the judge called the officer’s supervisor.
When he returned to Williams’ car, Johnson told the judge that his license was expired and needed renewal. Williams took back his license and drove away.
Later that same evening, Williams called Johnson’s supervisor again, as well as the Moorefield police chief, a former police chief, the Circuit Court’s chief judge and Moorefield mayor Carol Zuber, court records show.
The Supreme Court sanction detailed that Williams’ actions “ventured past coercion into retaliation,” and that the calls he made afterward were “a blatant invocation of his office.”
As a result of the incident and the surrounding factors, the Judicial Disciplinary Council imposed five sanctions.
First, that Williams be suspended from his position as circuit judge for six months without pay. Second, he must maintain compliance with the Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program (JLAP) monitoring agreement for two years. He will also be censured, where his actions will be formally denounced, and will be required to pay a fine of $5,000.
He also must pay the court costs of the disciplinary proceedings.
No one will be appointed to replace Williams until the suspension begins and he is off the bench. The Supreme Court has not yet issued the mandate that will begin the suspension, and until the mandate is issued, Williams is still an active judge.
An opinion or memorandum decision from the Supreme Court is not final until the mandate has been issued – which generally takes around a month from the date of the ruling.
The 59-page document detailing Williams’ sanctions and the disciplinary proceedings can be found on the Review website.
