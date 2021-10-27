ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority board considered a new possibility for bringing a rail line into the Romney Business Park at its monthly meeting last week.
Region 8 Planning and Development Council executive Terry Lively described a Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Grant program of the federal Economic Development Administration, funded through the American Rescue Plan, that might be used to bring a railroad spur into the park.
Lively said applications might be more successful if they were not restricted to helping one business, but open up other possibilities. The authority’s application will include funding for a depot and loading dock.
Grant submissions are due in January. Lively was not sure what the timeline would be for awards, but thought they would move quickly.
The owners of the Potomac Eagle had approached the Development Authority in spring 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic erupted, with a proposal to bring the tourism train into the business park.
Calling the plan “one of the largest economic development projects in Hampshire County ever,” owner Robert Franzen asked for a 35-acre site at a cost of $6.5 million just for tracks and grading to bring the train to the business park.
Franzen’s plans also included a $3.2 million train depot, a $3.5 million maintenance facility and an $8 million hotel and conference center on a site stretching up the north side of the industrial park, to the right of the entrance road.
Work on the project was called off by the Development Authority board 2 months later as the pandemic scuttled economic development plans nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.