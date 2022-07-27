Rob Wolford has been certified for a spot on the November ballot.
Wolford, the Democrat turned Republican turned independent, has filed to run for the 89th District seat in the House of Delegates. Secretary of State Mac Warner certified his candidacy late last week.
He will face Darren Thorne, the Romney-area farmer who defeated Wolford’s mother-in-law, Ruth Rowan, in the May Republican primary. No Democratic candidate is on the ballot.
Would-be candidates from small parties or filing as independents have until next Monday, Aug. 1, to secure a spot on the ballot.
Another Hampshire County resident is mounting an outside campaign for a seat in the Legislature.
Robin Mills, the environmental activist from Delray, has filed as a write-in candidate for the State Senate’s 15th-District seat. Two-term incumbent Charles Trump, a Republican from Berkeley Springs, is also on the ballot.
Besides next Monday’s deadline to make the ballot, a couple of key dates lie ahead for Nov. 8’s general election.
• Aug. 16 is the last day to withdraw a name from the ballot.
• Ballot order will be drawn Aug. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.