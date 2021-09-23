The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office has released the following message and images:
"The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with the West Virginia State Police, are seeking the public’s help with any information regarding yesterday’s armed robbery of the Bank of Romney, Augusta Branch. The incident occurred at approximately 12:25pm, when the armed male entered the bank and demanded money. Two photos have been released from bank surveillance.
Anyone with information can contact the WV State Police at 304-822-3561, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894, or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office web site at: www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.
State Police are leading the investigation."
