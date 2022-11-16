SUNRISE SUMMIT — Night of a Thousand Stars is one of the Hampshire High School Harmony Show Choir’s biggest fundraisers of the year, and it’s roaring back into action this week.
The event this year showcases not just HHS student talent, said director Bailey Coleman, but community talent as well. This year, folks can expect to see performances from Alanna Hartman and Frank Nanna, Tracey Wygal Withrow and the Suddath family – and, of course, the performers with Harmony.
“I often say I have some of the best students, and it is very true,” Coleman said, emphasizing that many of her students are involved in many different activities both in and out of school, but are always committed to rehearsals.
“It really speaks to the types of students that they are,” she added. “Dedicated, talented and amazing.”
It’s a high-energy group of kids; Coleman said they’re always up for any idea she throws at them. Last spring, she tossed an idea out for Harmony to do a musical, and now the high school is putting one on.
(In case you want to mark your calendar, it’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and will take place Dec. 9 through the 11th, with the Friday and Saturday performances at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s at 3.)
The money that is raised at the Night of a Thousand Stars will go toward the group’s spring performance trip. The concert begins at 7 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 18, and presale tickets are currently available through any current Harmony member. There will also be a limited number of tickets available at the door, as well as concessions and raffle basket fundraisers as well.
