CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) celebrates National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month this February with a proclamation from Governor Jim Justice, who acknowledged the announcement during a Wednesday briefing.
The month brings awareness to the academic, technical and employability skills that students receive in CTE programs throughout the state and the nation.
The proclamation states that West Virginia currently offers 65 unique CTE programs of study in 16 industry career clusters that provide students with career exploration opportunities.
During the 2021-2022 school year, there were 50,000 students in grades six through 12 that completed a CTE course. Students participating in CTE programs experience meaningful academic and professional engagement that improves the quality of their education and increases their own achievement levels.
Last year, 60 percent of West Virginia students who completed CTE programs exceeded the NOCTI national technical skills assessment which provides industry credentials nationwide.
Furthermore, more than 500 students earned the Governor’s Workforce Credential which included a 95 percent attendance rate, 3.0 or higher GPA, passing two drug tests, earning an industry certification and scoring in the top 10 percent on the national work readiness technical exam.
As a result, students found themselves better prepared to enter the workforce upon graduation and compete in the worldwide economy.
“West Virginia students completing CTE courses have a remarkable opportunity to learn and utilize the skills necessary for gainful employment and post-secondary success. The WVDE continues to encourage CTE programs starting in the middle school so even our younger learners gain rich and engaging instruction,” said State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “They are certainly a great asset to the growth and development of West Virginia.”
CTE programs not only teach students real-world knowledge and skills but can also lead to the attainment of industry-recognized credentials and link integrated programs of study with secondary and post-secondary education. Families and students can learn more about CTE programs and benefits by visiting the new CareerTechWV website where resources, facts, career pathway preparations and student opportunities are available for free.
