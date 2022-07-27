Camper survives lightning strike
SPRINGFIELD — “Very, very, very, very rare.”
That’s how common a lightning strike is, and even less rare for someone to survive virtually unscathed.
Lightning struck a 49-year-old Pennsylvania man on Saturday while camping with his family in Springfield. Springfield Rescue Squad’s Donna Steward said he was only her 2nd lightning strike patient in 42 years.
“I’m shocked he even made it out alive,” she admitted.
The patient, a Kantner, Pa. resident who Steward couldn’t name because of health privacy laws, was putting his grandkids in their camper, Steward recounted, and after he shut the door and stepped down, he was struck by lightning.
“He felt it go in through his feet and he saw it go out his hand,” she described. “He said he thinks he lost consciousness for a few seconds – if at all. He was grounded to the ground.”
Then, she added, suddenly, he was thrown about 3 feet.
Saturday’s thunderstorm blew into Hampshire with strong winds, downing trees countywide. A massive tree blocked a side road off Campbell Road between Springfield and Points; Steward said that with the help of bystanders who moved pieces of the tree, the ambulance was able to slip by and help the patient in the pouring rain.
“The bystanders were trying to pull it a little over toward the river to let us get by,” she said. “The tree was huge.” The EMS team responded to the 5:34 p.m. call in 4 minutes total. Initially after the lightning strike, the patient told Steward his heart hurt (which wasn’t surprising, she said, after a major electrical shock moves through your body) and that his legs felt like rubber, and he couldn’t move them. He didn’t appear injured, which was surprising since he was thrown 3 feet after the strike.
There were no marks on him, and his body showed no signs of an entry or exit point for the lightning.
Chalking up her 2nd-ever lightning strike patient wasn’t the only jolt Steward received Saturday, though: she said the patient took a liking to her.
A strong liking.
“He proposed to me 4 times,” Steward laughed, adding that she and Blake Shockey (with Valley Medical) could hardly contain themselves in the ambulance, as she told the patient he was “way too young” for her: “I just looked at him and said, ‘chill.’”
After pushing off the patient’s misplaced affection, Steward finally shared some EMS-veteran wisdom with him.
“I told him, ‘You know what I always heard about lightning strike patients? I heard there are wires that get crossed in there somewhere,’” she recalled. “’Your heart goes where your brain should be, and your brain goes where your heart should be.’”
